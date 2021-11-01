UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.79 ($15.05).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.