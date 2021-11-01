Umbrella Network Trading Up 21.3% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $51.90 million and $5.29 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

