Ultragate Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $38,359.40 and $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00092629 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,440,757 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

