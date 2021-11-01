UBS Group Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

