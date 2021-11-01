UBS Group Analysts Give WPP (LON:WPP) a GBX 1,190 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) target price on WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price objective on WPP in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital raised WPP to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 985.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 976.79. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

