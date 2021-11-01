UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €37.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.21 ($50.84).

STM stock opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.50. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

