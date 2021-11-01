UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 578,525 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $146,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

