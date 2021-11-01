UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $114,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $186.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.