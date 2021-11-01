UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of General Dynamics worth $131,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

