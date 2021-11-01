UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of Huntington Bancshares worth $116,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

