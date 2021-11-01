U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLCA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,508. The company has a market cap of $723.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Silica stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

