U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USAU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

