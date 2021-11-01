Tyson T. Abston Sells 6,170 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTY opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $452.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.