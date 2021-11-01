Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $580.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as high as $548.26 and last traded at $543.00, with a volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.22.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,123. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

