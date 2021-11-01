Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.84.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $543.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

