Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 5,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,612,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

