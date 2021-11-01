Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

