Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 802,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

