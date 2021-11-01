Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) Insider Kevin Maloney Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) insider Kevin Maloney acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$523,000.00 ($373,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.75.

Tulla Resources Plc explores for, evaluates, and develops gold property in Australia. It holds 50% interest in the Norseman Gold project located adjacent to the Norseman township, Western Australia. Tulla Resources Plc was formerly known as Norseman Gold Plc and changed its name to Tulla Resources Plc in December 2020.

