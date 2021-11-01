Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 688.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 391.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

