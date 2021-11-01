Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 591,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 189,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.