Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.84 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,390,767.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $27.22 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

