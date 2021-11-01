Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.79 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.96 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,751 shares of company stock valued at $35,498,255. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.