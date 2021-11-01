Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.66 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $10,198,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 16.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $2,415,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total transaction of $20,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,616 shares of company stock worth $143,291,024. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $303.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.84 and its 200-day moving average is $302.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

