Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.55 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $5,502,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $4,161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

