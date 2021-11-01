Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.