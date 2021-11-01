Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsingtao Brewery in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.70.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.