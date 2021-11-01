Truist Securiti Comments on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

SLGN opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silgan by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 146.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.