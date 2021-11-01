Truist Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $180.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.57.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.47. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 25.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 10.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

