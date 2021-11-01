Truist Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $275.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $8,594,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 175.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

