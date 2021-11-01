Truist Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $613.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $556.00 to $613.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.50.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $525.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $551.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

