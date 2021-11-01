Truist Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $310.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.38.

NYSE:CACI opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.22. CACI International has a twelve month low of $203.53 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

