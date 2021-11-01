TrueFlip Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

