TripAdvisor (TRIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.97 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TripAdvisor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of TripAdvisor worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

