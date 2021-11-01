Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.