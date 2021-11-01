TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$5.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

