Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.52. 217,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,419. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.2320931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

