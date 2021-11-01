Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perfomr rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$863.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.64.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

