Trecora Resources (TREC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12.
Separately, TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Trecora Resources Company Profile
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
