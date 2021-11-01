Trecora Resources (TREC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trecora Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1,795.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.