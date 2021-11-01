Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,775 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,980,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter worth $185,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREB opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

