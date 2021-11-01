TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

