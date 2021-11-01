TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $27.30.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.