TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 181,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.96 and a 1 year high of C$14.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.3297655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.