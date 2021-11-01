TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRSWF. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

