TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRAMF opened at $2.85 on Monday. TPCO has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAMF. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

