Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.53

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.53 and last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 223124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.08.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

