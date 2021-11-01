TOKPIE (TKP) One Day Volume Tops $6,975.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $6,975.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 145.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

