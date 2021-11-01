Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003476 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007370 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

