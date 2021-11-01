TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.1 days.

TISNF stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. TIS has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41.

Get TIS alerts:

TISNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.