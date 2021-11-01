Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TSE TRI opened at C$148.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$99.11 and a 12-month high of C$152.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.14.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.