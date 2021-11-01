The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $87.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,593. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

